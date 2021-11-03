WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide on Finding an Occupational Therapist for Home Care Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- WellSpring Home Health has released a new guide on what occupational therapy is and how it can be included in home care services to help people rehabilitate from strokes, arthritis, car accidents, and more. This guide also gives an overview of WellSpring’s occupational therapy services in Anchorage, Wasilla, and Tacoma.
The guide explains how home care services help seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities continue living in their homes by assisting these individuals with everyday activities, such as eating, dressing, and going to the bathroom.
Occupational therapy can be combined with general care services to help people relearn how to do certain activities. For instance, if someone has lost mobility after a stroke, a skilled nursing provider can visit this individual at their home and help them regain mobility through a series of strength exercises, balance training, and more.
The exact services offered for occupational therapy depend on the individual’s unique needs. Occupational therapists often work closely with doctors, creating a personalized treatment and rehabilitation plan for people. They may help in several ways, including:
• Home safety checks
• Safety awareness education
• Injury prevention
• Mobility assistive device training
• Exercise programs
• Balance training
• Posture adjustment
• Prosthetic fit and adjustment
• Pain management
• Motor skill rehabilitation
Occupational therapy services are often combined with general home care services. During the rehabilitation process, the person may likely need help with preparing meals, eating, getting dressed, and other activities necessary for daily living. Other skilled services, such as speech therapy and medication management, may be included as well.
WellSpring Home Health provides personalized services for people with a variety of backgrounds. This includes skilled services, like occupational therapy, and unskilled services, including general care for people who need it. Anyone in Anchorage, Wasilla, or Tacoma who is interested in home care services can visit the WellSpring Home Health website for more information.
Joyce Ibanga
The guide explains how home care services help seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities continue living in their homes by assisting these individuals with everyday activities, such as eating, dressing, and going to the bathroom.
Occupational therapy can be combined with general care services to help people relearn how to do certain activities. For instance, if someone has lost mobility after a stroke, a skilled nursing provider can visit this individual at their home and help them regain mobility through a series of strength exercises, balance training, and more.
The exact services offered for occupational therapy depend on the individual’s unique needs. Occupational therapists often work closely with doctors, creating a personalized treatment and rehabilitation plan for people. They may help in several ways, including:
• Home safety checks
• Safety awareness education
• Injury prevention
• Mobility assistive device training
• Exercise programs
• Balance training
• Posture adjustment
• Prosthetic fit and adjustment
• Pain management
• Motor skill rehabilitation
Occupational therapy services are often combined with general home care services. During the rehabilitation process, the person may likely need help with preparing meals, eating, getting dressed, and other activities necessary for daily living. Other skilled services, such as speech therapy and medication management, may be included as well.
WellSpring Home Health provides personalized services for people with a variety of backgrounds. This includes skilled services, like occupational therapy, and unskilled services, including general care for people who need it. Anyone in Anchorage, Wasilla, or Tacoma who is interested in home care services can visit the WellSpring Home Health website for more information.
Joyce Ibanga
WellSpring Home Health
info@wellspringhomehealth.com