Cover Kansas Offers In-Person and Virtual Assistance with Open Enrollment Nov. 1 - Jan. 15

More than 30 certified Navigators in the Cover Kansas network are ready for Open Enrollment in the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment is November 1, 2021, through January 15, 2022.

Navigators provide free assistance that includes reviewing eligibility for financial aid, comparing health insurance plans, and helping consumers enroll in the coverage plan of their choice.

This year, assistance will be available in-person at participating health centers, as well as virtually or over the phone.

“By increasing ways to contact Cover Kansas, Navigators can better serve individuals who are unable to visit a health center in person,” said Kate Gramlich, Cover Kansas Project Director.

A newly launched website, GetCoveredKansas.org, offers a map to find the closest health center-based Navigator.

Kansans may also utilize the new Cover Kansas toll-free number, (866) 826-8375, or call 2-1-1 for information on how to connect with a local Navigator.

Kansans are encouraged to prepare prior to their appointment with a Navigator. To help an appointment go smoothly, people should bring the following information:

Names, birthdays and Social Security numbers for all household members,

Projected household income,

Tax information, such as filing status and number of dependents, and

Immigration documentation and supporting identification numbers for anyone seeking coverage.

More information on how to prepare is available on GetCoveredKansas.org.

Consumers can compare the various insurance plan options prior to their appointment at healthcare.gov/see-plans.

“Enrolling in health insurance can be overwhelming, but Cover Kansas Navigators are here to help,” Gramlich said. “We want to ensure those in need of health insurance can get connected and have their questions answered.”

If someone does not have access to health insurance through their employer, they are encouraged to visit GetCoveredKansas.org, or call (866) 826-8375 to make an appointment with a certified Navigator.