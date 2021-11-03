Microbe Formulas Participates as Title Sponsor in Meridian, Idaho’s Largest Ever Trunk or Treat Event

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Annual Halloween Event in Meridian Draws 6,000 Community Members

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 21st, health company Microbe Formulas participated in Meridian’s annual Trunk or Treat event as the title sponsor. The 3-hour evening event drew over 6,000 costumed trunk-or-treaters in downtown Meridian.

The community sponsors filling the streets of the downtown Boise suburb included groups from the Meridian Police Department to State Farm Insurance agents to local hair salon representatives. Microbe Formulas, as a local wellness company, focused on promoting healthy lifestyles even during the candy-filled holiday through passing out organic apple chips to the eager families. Microbe team members supported the spooky season theme by dressing up as cheerful, yet mischievous, witches.

Steve Siddoway, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Meridian, shares, “Thank you for sponsoring the 2021 Trunk or Treat event. The event was a huge success and we could not have done it without the support of Microbe Formulas. We look forward to continuing this amazing community event for years to come!”

Microbe Formulas is not just committed to health and wellness for all, but also to local community involvement.

Rachel Cook, Graphic Designer for Microbe Formulas, explains, “It was so fun participating in the Meridian Trunk or Treat. Having the opportunity to give away healthy snacks to a bunch of happy kids was the highlight of my week. I love how Microbe Formulas continues to give back to the community by participating in events like this one.”

Trunk or Treat is one of many local events and organizations that Microbe Formulas sponsors. They also partner with the Boise Hawks Baseball, Boise State University Broncos, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Community Outreach Behavioral Services, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival, and much more.

To experience Microbe’s involvement in Meridian’s fun and spooky Trunk or Treat, watch the collaboration video (https://vimeo.com/638718648).

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.