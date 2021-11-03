Singer-Songwriter Jackie Paladino Will be Performing Live at The Federal
Underground singer Jackie Paladino, is emerging this month to perform live!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Paladino is an RnB/pop performer and recent Tisch graduate originally from NYC. New to the LA scene, Ms. Paladino will be performing her first live show in the city of angels at The Federal in North Hollywood, as part of the “Languages Volume 2” showcase, on Thursday, Nov 11th from 8:00 PM to midnight.
"Languages Volume 2”, a follow-up to “Languages Vol. 1”, is a series of showcases to introduce the next generation of music. The lineup for this show features an ambitious list of performers including Paladino. Jackie has been working on an EP entitled “Carve”, as well as numerous emotionally charged singles, dealing with love, loss, and the pangs of life. Music has always been her main creative medium, and she nurtures her craft by constantly recording new material.
Jackie Paladino's music combines elements from multiple styles of genres, often with a distinguished beat to provide accompaniment for her powerful modern-with-a-dash-of-retro vocals. Music acts as an expression and extension of emotion and is a language that Paladino has become increasingly intimate with.
Her show at The Federal will be a performance of many tunes from her catalog, some that have never been played live or even heard before. She is also known for developing a unique rapport with audiences through spontaneity and improvisation. Meaningful art not be contained, it must be shared with the world in a personal way, and that's exactly what Jackie Paladino has been and will be doing for years to come! Be sure to not miss this amazing live concert at The Federal!
