BlueFire Visual Names Tim Eyre as Chief Revenue Officer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC, Release: November 4th, 2021 -- BlueFire Visual., a division of Heritage Signs and Displays, announced the hire of Tim Eyre as Chief Revenue Officer.

BlueFire Visual is pleased to announce the hire of Tim Eyre as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Joe Gass. In this role, Tim will oversee the growing BlueFire Visual sales, marketing, and customer success organizations. Prior to BlueFire Visual, Tim has served as Chief Marketing Officer at Aceyus, a Customer Experience Technology Platform, VP of Marketing at Red Ventures, a Digital Brand Company, and VP of Marketing at Workfront, a Work Management Technology Platform.

“Tim’s passion and understanding of the customer experience makes him an incredible asset to the continued growth and success of this company,” said Joe Gass, CEO. “We could not be more excited to have him join our team and know he will produce tremendous results in this new role. His vision will help drive the growth and success of our company for years to come.”

About BlueFire Visual

BlueFire Visual specializes in elevating brands through visual transformation and execution. BlueFire Visual is proud to work with many other innovative companies including Hershey’s, Hilton, Krispy Kreme and many more Enterprise businesses. BlueFire Visual operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington, DC, and Waldorf, Maryland. For more information, please visit Bluefirevisual.com.