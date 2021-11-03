I-17 Alert: Plan on delays for weekend closures between Happy Valley Road and SR 74 (Nov. 5-7)

PHOENIX – Drivers should expect delays and consider adjusting their travel plans when sections of Interstate 17 are closed at times this weekend (Nov. 5-7) between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 for pavement sealing, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

If possible, drivers using I-17 in this area should consider traveling early in the morning or later at night to avoid peak traffic, plan to use detour routes when possible and allow extra travel time while the following closures are in place this weekend:

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 6). Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road also closed . Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detour : Southbound I-17 traffic can detour west on SR 74 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Note : Drivers also should prepare for a full weekend closure of eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Seventh Street and State Route 51 in north Phoenix for the ongoing widening project.

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and SR 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads also closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detour: Northbound I-17 traffic can detour west on Happy Valley Road and use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Note: As mentioned in the southbound I-17 closure overview above - eastbound Loop 101 will be closed this weekend between Seventh Street and SR 51.

Crews plan on reopening I-17 as soon as possible as the work to apply sealant to the freeway pavement on Saturday and Sunday proceeds. Tanker trucks will be used to spray the oil-based sealant treatment to help extend the life of the existing pavement. Warm weather conditions often allow the pavement sealant to cure, or dry, sooner than planned.

Drivers should note that the primary detour routes using SR 74, Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road are in place due to ongoing local street restrictions. A local utility project has created restrictions in and near the intersection of North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive. Drivers should avoid detouring in the area via 19th Avenue or 27th Drive, except for local traffic.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.