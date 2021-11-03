Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – The Treece Agency, Inc.
Meet Steve Treece, Agency Owner of The Treece Agency, Inc. insuring all of Tennessee and Virginia in home, auto, business, and life!
I joined Quantum Assurance because I wanted a business partner who was committed to serving the customer with integrity while also educating them and providing outstanding customer service.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Steve Treece, an independent insurance agency owner at The Treece Agency, Inc. Steve joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in October 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Smyrna, Tennessee.
— Steve Treece, Agency Owner of The Treece Agency, Inc.
“I became a captive agent in 2018. It did not take me long to figure out that customers want options and customers deserve value, which I could not provide to them as a captive agent. After a two-year search for a new business partner, I found Quantum Assurance. I immediately connected to their mission to Democratize Insurance and their commitment to treating customers with integrity and excellent customer service. Quantum Assurance is creating a new model for doing business and I am super excited to be part of the team.” says Steve Treece, Agency Owner of The Treece Agency, Inc. “I joined Quantum Assurance because I wanted a business partner who was committed to serving the customer with integrity while also educating them and providing outstanding customer service.”
“I absolutely cannot imagine a better insurance professional! Steve is simply the best! He's easy to talk to and easy to work with.” – Alesya Flynn, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
The Treece Agency helps find clients the best insurance coverages by:
1. Taking time to understand their needs.
2. Working to find the right policies for each individual's need and explaining the policy in detail.
3. Periodically reassessing and re-evaluating coverages based on changes in customer needs.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About The Treece Agency, Inc.:
Life is risky. Without the proper safeguards, how will you bounce back after a freak car accident or house fire? The Treece Agency offers you a safety net against life's unforeseen consequences. Our agency offers multiple insurance solutions that cover everything from your home to your boat. We do more than provide policies—we give you peace of mind that you’re safe. Schedule an appointment with us today! To learn more, visit us online at www.thetreeceagency.com
