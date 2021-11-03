Submit Release
News Search

There were 634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,330 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii State Driver’s Manual now available in thirteen languages other than English

Posted on Nov 3, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce the availability of the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual in thirteen languages in addition to the currently available English-language publication. These languages include Hawaiian, Spanish, Marshallese, Chuukese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Samoan, Tongan, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Ilocano. Digital copies of these translated manuals can be found at the following link: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/.

The work performed in translating the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual from English to the thirteen languages further builds on HDOT’s efforts to increase equity and improve access to the driver licensing process in the state. The driver licensing knowledge test is already currently available in the languages noted previously. Translation of the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual in full will assist those individuals for whom English is not their first language in understanding the rules and requirements of driving on Hawaii’s roadways.

You just read:

Hawaii State Driver’s Manual now available in thirteen languages other than English

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.