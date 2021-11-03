Hawaii State Driver’s Manual now available in thirteen languages other than English

Main, News Posted on Nov 3, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to announce the availability of the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual in thirteen languages in addition to the currently available English-language publication. These languages include Hawaiian, Spanish, Marshallese, Chuukese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Samoan, Tongan, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Ilocano. Digital copies of these translated manuals can be found at the following link: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/.

The work performed in translating the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual from English to the thirteen languages further builds on HDOT’s efforts to increase equity and improve access to the driver licensing process in the state. The driver licensing knowledge test is already currently available in the languages noted previously. Translation of the Hawaii State Driver’s Manual in full will assist those individuals for whom English is not their first language in understanding the rules and requirements of driving on Hawaii’s roadways.