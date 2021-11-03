Aceh Spectacular Traditional Dances Dazzles Every Visitors in Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aceh delegation turns into an interesting spectacle. Thousands of visitors have given applause many times for the Acehnese arts that are displayed. The head of the Aceh Tourism Culture Service, Jamaluddin, said the appearance of the Aceh Delegation at the prestigious event was an effort to promote culture through Acehnese works of art.
Art performances will be displayed every day at certain hours, mostly when visitors coming to Expo 2020 Dubai are busy visiting the Indonesia Pavilion.
"This Expo 2020 Dubai event is our momentum to introduce Acehnese culture to a wider range of audience, through spectacular traditional dances such as seudati, saman, ratoh jaroe, rapai guling, kreasi jalur rempah dance, piasan raya, as well as saga and serune kale," he spoke.
Thousands of visitors have recorded to already filled the outdoor stage area 15 minutes before the show. Opened with a Special Welcoming Dance, the audience applauded from the end echo of the Indonesia pavilion area. Followed by the Rapa'I Geleng dance and the Saman dance, the native Acehnese youths were able to satisfy the audience and make a mass queue of visitors to the Indonesia Pavilion.
In addition to displaying various works of art from Aceh, the Aceh provincial government also encourages the recognition of authentic Acehnese products in the international market. More than 50 handicraft products, cooking spices, and fashion exhibited in the rolling exhibition area were able to attract the visitors' interest. This is also inseparable from the collaboration between the Aceh provincial government and Aceh leading SMEs.
Jamaluddin assessed that the participation of the Aceh Provincial Government at the Expo 2020 Dubai event was an excellent opportunity to introduce and promote the various potentials and charms of Aceh's tourism in the pandemic era. Furthermore, the event also gave a chance for the reactivation of the Aceh tourism industry in the Adaptation to New Life (AKB) era with all its natural and cultural charms, regional SME products, and other captivating investment opportunities.
"The Aceh Provincial Government's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to increase Indonesia's trade, tourism and investment in the Middle East and other international markets," he concluded.
