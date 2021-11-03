ActiveOps invests in growing APAC operations with the addition of Jim Kilsby from IBM
We are delighted to welcome Jim to the ActiveOps family. His extensive knowledge in the digital marketplace and technological expertise will demonstrate outstanding business acumen.”MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading management process automation provider, ActiveOps, has announced the appointment of Jim Kilsby, former IBM Vice President, as their Regional Chair based in Australia.
Jim will be joining with immediate effect. He will be supporting the sales strategy alongside Jane Lambert, Regional General Manager - APAC whose focus will be to expand the brand presence in the Australian market.
Chief Revenue Officer at ActiveOps, Julian Harper, said, "The APAC region is a key strategic market for ActiveOps, and operational management practise here tends to lead the world. Our long-term customers locally include NAB, ANZ, Westpac and AIA and we have a great team on the ground across the region. On to this solid foundation, it is now time to further build our capabilities in and commitment to the region and drive further expansion into the market."
Jim is an experienced Senior Executive who has led growth in businesses through all cycles. More recently, he has run a farming business, a start-up in landscape/heritage construction services, as well as providing consulting services to the international IT&T sector.
With four of IBM's global top ten accounts to his name, he comes to ActiveOps with experience in leading complex integrations and transformational change programs. Since leaving IBM, Jim has worked with two smaller companies, focused on the digital marketplace and integrating cloud technologies to achieve greater customer satisfaction.
Jim Kilsby, said, “ActiveOps innovation, is helping the world's largest financial services firms manage the pace and complexity of running operations. I am looking forward to joining this growing and focused group and be a part of a growing team in ActiveOps Australia.”
Jane Lambert, Regional General Manager, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Jim to the ActiveOps family. His extensive knowledge in the digital marketplace and technological expertise will demonstrate outstanding business acumen. We look forward to moving the company forward with Jim's creative and innovative solutions to strategic business challenges with vision."
As one of the world's leading providers of management process automation solutions, ActiveOps has helped organisations improve how they measure and manage employee productivity, capacity, and wellbeing by using robust data capture tools and intelligent automation software.
In 2020 the world paused, and the future of operations became unclear for so many. ActiveOps guided its customers with high-quality data, giving operations leaders their 'eyes and ears back' while managing remote work.
As we have all moved through the ups and downs of the last 18 months, we've learned a lot, and now as we look ahead (knowing what we know now), we want to share that experience. Having Jim as our Regional Chair will only strengthen our focus and global vision across the company." concluded Harper.
About ActiveOps, A Management Process Automation Company
ActiveOps helps organizations turn operational management from a guessing game into a game-changing source of efficiency and value. Our platform – including Workware+, the Active Operations Management (AOM) Method, and OpsIndex – provides real-time employee productivity monitoring and workforce management technologies for a 360° view of your operations – both digital and human.
With over 20 years of experience managing complex operations in labour- and knowledge-intensive industries such as banking and insurance, ActiveOps enables managers to transform productivity, secure employee wellbeing, and create a platform for confident, constant transformation and market leadership.
