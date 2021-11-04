Know Your Hairitage: Zara’s Wash Day Receives the 2021 Writer’s Digest Self-Published Award
Single Mom, Rattled by the Events of 2020, Changes the Narrative and Writes Award Winning Children's Book
My mission is to educate, celebrate and honor our heritage by way of HAIRitage.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Know Your Hairitage: Zara’s Wash Day, is the 2021 Grand Prize winner of the Writer’s Digest Self- Published Award. This charming, history-rich children’s book (Ages 5-9) allows readers to join a conversation between Zara and her mother on hair wash day, where they explore the ancestry of their cultural hairstyles. Wash day is considered a rite of passage, particularly in communities of the African diaspora. It often serves as a time for families and friends to bond, tell stories, learn from elders, practice self-care. The author, Zenda Walker, rattled by the events of 2020, used the manuscript to cope with the sudden isolation, pandemic uncertainty and traumatic racial unrest. "I needed an outlet and decided to put something out it the world that could also help others," she said.
— Zenda Walker
Zara’s Wash Day made its debut in January 2021, just as anti-hair discrimination legislation known as The CROWN Act (“Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) gained momentum due to a series of incidents involving elementary and high school students. Celebrities such as Olympic medalist Gabby Douglas and child celebrity Blue Ivy Carter, are not even immune to the constant criticism and discrimination of their hair presentation. The Zara’s Wash Day story encourages confidence, pride, and hair-love during critical developmental years. Author Zenda Walker adds, “The book is a love letter to my daughter and all the children who have experienced insecurities linked to their hair texture. It is a celebration of black hair traditions that honors the past, present and future.”
Zara’s Wash Day not only provides important cultural references, but the illustrations by Princess Karibo and design by Anthony Foronda makes it a worthy coffee-table piece and front-facing library and bookstore addition. The author even empowers adults with a glossary for additional context and provides an extra page in the hardback for readers to sketch their own hair. Zara’s Wash Day is published by IngramSpark and is available for order on most major online distributors including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and can be found at local bookstores through www.indiebound.org. The author will be launching www.knowyourhairitage.com before the holidays where subscribers will be able to purchase autographed copies and additional customized merchandise.
