Project to Replace the Kelly Road Bridges in Mercer County to Start Soon

​Work is expected to start tomorrow on a project to replace the bridges that carry Kelly Road/East High Street (T-388) over the Shenango River between the City of Hermitage and Sharpsville Borough in Mercer County.

The project includes two structures, both owned by Mercer County, located between Canal Street in Sharpsville and the entrance to the Shenango River Lake Recreation Area in Hermitage.

Work includes replacing the existing open-grid bridges with a one steel girder bridge with sidewalk and two 10-foot travel lanes. The project also includes new roadway approaches and updated guiderail.

One of the bridges included in the project is a two-span, rolled I-Beam stringer bridge. It is used as a single lane bridge with traffic controlled by stop signs. This structure was built in 1967. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 475 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The second bridge, a steel thru truss structure, is closed due to severe deterioration. It was built in 1897.

Work is expected to be begin November 4, 2021 and to be completed in the spring 2023. One lane will remain open to the drivers throughout all phases and traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

The contractor is Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA. The contract cost is $4,065,052.24, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds, 15 percent state funds and 5 percent municipal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

