Arizona Secretary of State releases October 2021 Voter Registration Report

Chart, pie chart Description automatically generatedPHOENIX – With just two months until the 2022 election year gets underway, the Secretary of State’s Office October 2021 statewide voter registration report shows a total of 4.6 million voters currently registered in Arizona.

There are 4,349,842 active voters, which means their voter registration is up to date. 337,710 voters are currently listed as inactive. They are still registered and eligible to participate in elections, but are labeled as inactive because:  

  • Two election mailings sent to the registration address were returned undeliverable; and
  • The voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or otherwise updated their address.

“Now is the time to start making a voting plan for 2022,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Whether it’s registering to vote, updating your voter registration, or looking for upcoming deadlines, Arizona.Vote is the place to find election-related information.”

The complete quarterly voter registration report that includes county, legislative and congressional district information is available at http://go.azsos.gov/OctVR

-30-

