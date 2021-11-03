Submit Release
News Search

There were 634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,334 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Rhode Island's Pension System Receives 4th National Award for Transparency in Financial Reporting

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that Rhode Island's Pension System has been recognized for its commitment to transparency by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). This is the fourth year in a row that Rhode Island's Pension System has won the GFOA Certificate of Achievement.

"My administration has prioritized making Rhode Island the most transparent state treasury in the country and I'm pleased that GFOA has recognized our commitment to transparency for the fourth year in a row," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "All Rhode Islanders can get the information they need about our Pension System anytime through our accessible Transparent Treasury initiative including information about how the Fund is invested, returns, and much more."

Treasurer Magaziner has prioritized transparency of the Pension System since day one. He implemented a "Transparent Treasury" initiative that requires pension investment managers to publicly report fees and performance just months after he took office in 2015. The policy became required after legislation was passed by the Rhode Island General Assembly at the request of Treasurer Magaziner.

Under Treasurer Magaziner's leadership, Rhode Island became the first state in the country to require that new investments be placed only with fund managers who publicly disclose performance, fees, expenses, and liquidity.

The GFOA Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial regulation and recognizes the Pension Fund's commitment to a "spirit of full disclosure," for all Rhode Islanders.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Rhode Island's Pension System Receives 4th National Award for Transparency in Financial Reporting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.