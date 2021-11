North Dakota Department of Transportation announces Name-A-Plow Contest

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) today announced a Name-A-Plow Contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. The contest goes until Nov. 30 and more information can be found at dot.nd.gov.

“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT Maintenance Director. “We hope people submit their best names and then promptly download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to “know before you go” will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 30 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow.

Contest rules:

Names submitted should be appropriate and under 15 characters.

If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.), but must include a contact name.

Find more information on winter weather driving, the ND Roads app and the Name-A-Plow Contest at dot.nd.gov.

###