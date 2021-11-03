Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments at Pomona High School in Arvada on Oct. 26

DENVER – The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Pomona High School in Arvada before an audience of students. Limited seating for the public will be available, and all visitors to the school must wear face masks while inside.

The visit is part of the Colorado Judicial Branch’s Courts in the Community, an outreach program the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals initiated on Law Day (May 1), 1986, and will be the first one conducted in-person since the pandemic began. Courts in the Community was developed to provide Colorado high school students insight regarding the Colorado judicial system and illustrate how disputes are resolved in a democratic society. These are not mock proceedings. The court will hear arguments in actual cases from which it will issue opinions. The court generally issues opinions within a few months of the arguments.

All seven justices hear cases together. They are Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright and Justices Monica M. Márquez, William W. Hood III, Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Carlos A. Samour Jr., and Maria E. Berkenkotter.

The two cases are:

20SC646, Joy Maphis v. City of Boulder: Joy Maphis was injured in April 2017 when she tripped on a sidewalk that the city had scheduled for repair later that month because of a 2 ½-inch deviation between two concrete slabs. She required two surgeries for her injuries and never regained full range of motion in one elbow. She sued the city, claiming it was negligent and created an unreasonably dangerous condition when it failed to immediately fix the sidewalk after a city worker noticed the problem, or to alert pedestrians of the danger by placing warning cones or signs around it. In the trial court, the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming it could not be sued under the Colorado Governmental Immunity Act, and that the condition of the sidewalk did not present an “unreasonable risk” as defined by that statute. The trial court ruled in Ms. Maphis’ favor, determining the city was not immune, and the city appealed that decision to the Colorado Court of Appeals. The majority of a division of the Court of Appeals reversed the trial court’s ruling and ordered that the trial court dismiss the lawsuit, and Ms. Maphis appealed that decision. The Colorado Supreme Court agreed to hear the case to address two errors she argued were made by the Court of Appeals: that it applied the incorrect standard of review, and that it erred by holding that the sidewalk did not constitute an unreasonable risk and dangerous condition.

20SC430, People of the State of Colorado v. Jose Ornelas-Licano: In December 2014, police attempted to execute an arrest warrant for Jose Ornelas-Licano, who led officers in a car chase. At one point, a shot was fired from Ornelas-Licano’s gun in the direction of one of the police vehicles, creating an oval-shaped hole in Ornelas-Licano’s windshield. The bullet didn’t strike anyone. Prosecutors charged him with multiple offenses, including attempted first-degree murder. Before trial, prosecutors endorsed an expert witness who they said would testify that, in his opinion, the shape of the bullet hole in the windshield indicated the shot was made from shoulder height, undermining Ornelas-Licano’s theory that he accidentally fired while changing gears. The defense objected to the proposed testimony, and after the trial court held a hearing on the objection, the court decided to allow the witness’s testimony during trial. The jury convicted Ornelas-Licano of attempted second-degree murder. On appeal, a split division of the Court of Appeals reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial for that offense, holding that the expert witness’s testimony was not sufficiently reliable and should not have been allowed. Prosecutors then asked the Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals’ decision.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in the auditorium at Pomona High School, 8101 W. Pomona Dr., Arvada, CO 80005. A question-and-answer session, during which the students may ask questions of the attorneys, will follow the arguments in each case. At the conclusion of the second argument, the students also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the Supreme Court justices.

There will be a limited number of seats for the public. Audio recordings from the two arguments will be available online within one to two days of the arguments at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Supreme_Court/Oral_Arguments/Index.cfm.

Editor’s Note:

The documents related to these two cases are located at: https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Materials.cfm?s=Fall&y=2021

Additional information on the Courts in the Community program is available at: http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Community.cfm

News media organizations interested in recording the arguments may contact Jon Sarché at jon.sarche@judicial.state.co.us or 720-625-5811. The following pages contain information about expanded media coverage.

What: Colorado Supreme Court Oral Arguments

When: 9 a.m. – noon, Oct. 26, 2021

Where: Pomona High School, 8101 W. Pomona Dr., Arvada, CO 80005

