New York Festivals 2022 TV & Film Awards Now Accepting Entries
New for 2022, TV & Film Awards Debuts New Trophy, the NYF Tower
When we added ten categories for social justice content last year, filmmakers and storytellers from around the world responded with thought-provoking work.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards competition is open for entries. New York Festivals Television & Film Awards honors storytellers from around the globe. Since 1957, the competition has celebrated excellence and innovation across all genres and platforms, keeping pace with industry-wide developments and global trends.
— Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
“When we added ten categories for social justice content last year, filmmakers and storytellers from around the world responded with thought-provoking work,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director, New York Festivals Television & Film Awards. “This year, we are thrilled to announce the debut of our new trophy, the iconic NYF Tower in hand-polished Gold, Silver, and Bronze.”
2021 Social Justice medal winners included “CBS Sports Presents 8:46” (CBS Sports), “A Most Beautiful Thing“ (50 Eggs Films), “The Psychologist of Aleppo” (CRTVE), “The Price of Poverty “(DW Deutsche Welle), “MLB Tonight: A Conversation” (MLB Network), “The Time Is Now” (The Edge Picture Company), “Momma Lonnae O'Neal Essay” (ESPN), “Witness - St. Louis Superman” (Al Jazeera English), “I Am Not A Commodity (Antenna 3), and “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” (Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime).
To view a complete roster of 2022 categories, visit: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/Competition/Categories.
2021 Grand Awards were “My Octopus Teacher” Documentary: Nature & Wildlife (Off the Fence B.V./Sea Change Project/Netflix), “All Creatures Great And Small” Entertainment Program: Drama (Playground TV for Masterpiece PBS and Channel 5 in association with All3media International and Screen Yorkshire), and “The Last Dance” News Program: Best Nonfiction Series (ESPN).
Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production and Executive Producer for the Golf Channel received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Al Jazeera English, Qatar, earned Broadcaster of the Year and The Edge Picture Company, UK, earned Production Company of the Year.
Although the 2021 in-person NAB Show was cancelled due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, NYF pivoted with a 90-minute virtual ceremony Storytellers Gala featuring highlights and acceptances from 100 winning teams of men and women coming from their homes in 40+ countries.
The 2022 TV & Film Awards Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 26, 2022. This is the 12th year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show. All NYF TV & Film Award winners have access to the multi-day event which is the world’s largest global gathering for the media and entertainment industry.
For the second year in a row, New York Festivals welcomes JusticeAid, an organization that promotes justice through the arts and public engagement, as a partner.
The deadline to enter the 2022 Television & Film Awards competition is February 1, 2022. To view entry details and competition rules and regulations visit: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/Competition/Rules. For a complete list of 2022 categories, visit: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/Competition/Categories.
All Entries in the 2022 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the TV & Film Awards winners gallery. To view the 2021 TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase visit winners on the NYF TV & Film Awards website: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/
