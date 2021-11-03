Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 22 Quitsa Lane in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Oceanfront Cape Cod-style estate Quaint and comfortable setting Stunning setting and expansive views Private beach and outdoor entertaining Located in “Up-island” Martha’s Vineyard

22 Quitsa Lane is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Julie Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 22 Quitsa Lane, offering a private beach and outdoor entertainment spaces, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Julie Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate.

Previously listed for $11 million, the property sold via auction on October 27th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 33 days prior to the sale resulted in over 28,500+ website/page views, 49 showings, and 9 bidders.

“After just 33 days, the Concierge Auctions platform combined with my local market expertise put on a successful auction for our client. The client was satisfied with the final outcome and we also found a committed and happy winning bidder,” stated listing agent, Flanders.

22 Quitsa Lane offers the perfect island life with 180-degree ocean views. Outdoor entertaining dining, lounging, and entertaining spaces span two sides of the estate, maximizing the water views. The property offers a private beach only steps from the estate. Inside, 22 Quitsa Lane is quaint and comfortable, with hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. A large open kitchen and living room function for entertaining or summer family life. The private guest house makes it easy to share this gorgeous setting with friends and family. There are lots of places to relax on this 3.5-acre estate, from the side patio and garden decorated with mature flowering plants to the expansive oceanfront lawn ideal for games of flag football or catch.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 22 Quitsa Lane will result in a new home built for a family in need.

