Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 22 Quitsa Lane in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Oceanfront Cape Cod-style estate

Quaint and comfortable setting

Stunning setting and expansive views

Private beach and outdoor entertaining

Located in “Up-island” Martha’s Vineyard

22 Quitsa Lane is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Julie Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate.

After just 33 days, the Concierge Auctions platform combined with my local market expertise put on a successful auction for our client.”
— Julie Flanders, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that 22 Quitsa Lane, offering a private beach and outdoor entertainment spaces, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Julie Flanders of Flanders Up-Island Real Estate.

Previously listed for $11 million, the property sold via auction on October 27th.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 33 days prior to the sale resulted in over 28,500+ website/page views, 49 showings, and 9 bidders.

“After just 33 days, the Concierge Auctions platform combined with my local market expertise put on a successful auction for our client. The client was satisfied with the final outcome and we also found a committed and happy winning bidder,” stated listing agent, Flanders.

22 Quitsa Lane offers the perfect island life with 180-degree ocean views. Outdoor entertaining dining, lounging, and entertaining spaces span two sides of the estate, maximizing the water views. The property offers a private beach only steps from the estate. Inside, 22 Quitsa Lane is quaint and comfortable, with hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. A large open kitchen and living room function for entertaining or summer family life. The private guest house makes it easy to share this gorgeous setting with friends and family. There are lots of places to relax on this 3.5-acre estate, from the side patio and garden decorated with mature flowering plants to the expansive oceanfront lawn ideal for games of flag football or catch.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of 22 Quitsa Lane will result in a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 29 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

