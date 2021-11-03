TxDOT celebrates completion of first of two projects to improve mobility and safety in the Four Points area

AUSTIN – TxDOT was joined by state and local elected officials to cut the ribbon on the RM 2222 Widening project in northwest Austin.

“With the widening of RM 2222, we’re already seeing improvement in traffic flow,” Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. “The full benefits of this innovative approach to addressing congestion will be realized once the RM 620 bypass road is complete.”

The RM 2222 Widening project included the addition of an eastbound travel lane between the newly constructed RM 620 bypass road and Sitio Del Rio Boulevard, as well as a westbound travel lane from Ribelin Ranch Drive through River Place Boulevard. Raised center medians with turn bays were constructed along RM 2222, along with dedicated turn lanes for RM 2222 on McNeil Drive and River Place Boulevard. Sidewalks were constructed on both sides of RM 2222 along the corridor.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Austin City Council Member Alison Alter, Council Member Mackenzie Kelly and others were on hand for the ribbon cutting. The city of Austin teamed with TxDOT to pay for utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition.

Construction of the $24.3 million project began in December 2018 and was complete in October 2021. Capital Excavation Company was the contractor.

Separately, the RM 620 bypass road opened to northbound traffic in August. The full bypass is expected to be open by early next year.