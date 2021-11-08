Luxe Rose Presents The Collection Of Fresh Roses For Every Occasion

100 Luxe Rose Red Roses Preserved Rose Collection

One needs as many suggestions for gifting ahead of any festivity. Luxe Rose offers the best collection of luxe roses for people to give from their hearts.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Rose is a New York-based florist offering luxe rose. They specialize in “open cut” reserved roses as well as fully-bloomed fresh roses.

“We know that when you gift someone on their birthday or anniversary, you pray to share your heart with them. Nothing expresses your love more than luxe roses. We have the world’s best quality blooms, complete with hand-written notes to give a personal touch to gifts,” states the spokesperson of Luxe Rose.

Luxe Rose helps people who wish to gift something unique to the ones they love. The brand offers them the finest quality of blossoms and roses on top of the list by providing fresh and preserved roses.

The brand uses the topmost quality of roses by choosing them from the sunny Andes Mountains of Ecuador, some 3000 meters above sea level. The farmers keep them under the optimal conditions for long and then harvest when they bloom in full. These luxury roses remain on plants for two more weeks than regular roses.

He further added, “This naturally increases the shelf life of the roses and makes them more fragrant and fuller-looking than others. Then, our artisans use a technique to create boxes of roses or bouquets of fresh or preserved roses.”

The flower bouquets from Luxe Rose look great, but that’s not all. One can bestow these luxe roses upon friends, or family and they remain in top shape and fresh and sweet-smelling for as long as three years! The company uses the white glove delivery service across New York City and even offers same-day delivery. They also can attach personalized hand-written notes to give a direct entry to the heart of the sender and recipient.

Their special attention to the tiniest detail is heartwarming, right from picking these roses to the delivery. The sender can choose the number of roses they want to gift as per their wish.

About the company: Luxe Roses is a florist offering luxe roses across New York City, Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn. They present some of their current collections for shopping right away. For more details, please visit https://www.luxerose.com.