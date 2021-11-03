EGLE grants available for counties to improve materials management in Michigan

Nov. 1, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Materials Management Planning, EGLE-MaterialsManagementPlanning@michigan.gov

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy today announces a new materials management grant for counties. The purpose of this grant is to help counties transition from Solid Waste Management Plans to more comprehensive Materials Management Plans and to engage counties in future planning activities.

Currently, Michigan uses outdated Solid Waste Management Plans that focus on ensuring waste disposal capacity for each county. Michigan is evolving to recognize waste as a resource and focus on comprehensive materials management, including recycling, composting and other more sustainable management practices.

This grant will require grantees to complete several tasks designed to prepare counties or regions to think about the flow of materials in anticipation of updating their Solid Waste Management Plans to Materials Management Plans in the future.

Completing these activities will help counties to:

Create partnerships within regions and counties.

Understand current materials management gaps and challenges.

Highlight future changes to the planning process.

Outline steps that can occur now at the county/regional level to assist with the development of future materials management programs and infrastructure.

Counties are encouraged to collaborate regionally. Counties that work together will receive $12,000 per county. Counties that work alone are eligible to receive $10,000.

For more information on the grant requirements, review the MMCE Grant Requirements and Deliverables.

To apply for this grant, submit a Notice of Funding through Survey Monkey.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/EGLEM3.

