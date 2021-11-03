Submit Release
Premier Health & Holistic Medicine Releases Lyme Disease Report on Joint Stiffness

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report released from Premier Health & Holistic Medicine discusses how a possible cause for joint stiffness and pain is Lyme disease.

The report discusses joint pain as a symptom of Lyme disease, in both the early and late stages of the disease. In the early stages, people may notice general joint and muscle pain, similar to aches felt when someone has the flu. In later stages, the joint pain and stiffness become more severe, developing into what is called Lyme arthritis.

Lyme arthritis can affect people of any age, fitness level, or background. It is caused by bacteria entering joints, causing chronic inflammation. The pain and stiffness can be so severe it interferes with people’s quality of life. A CDC statistic shows that 27.5% of Lyme disease patients have arthritis symptoms.

Lyme disease is often undetected or untreated as people are not aware that symptoms like joint pain are a result of a tick bite. The condition can also be misdiagnosed if a Lyme disease test administered by a doctor comes back with a false negative result.

The Premier Health & Holistic Medicine report includes a list of common Lyme disease symptoms in both early and late stages.

Symptoms of early-stage Lyme disease include:

• Fever
• Chills
• Muscle pain
• Joint pain
• Headache
• Fatigue
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Bullseye rash

Lyme disease becomes more severe in its later stages. The symptoms include:

• Neck stiffness
• Severe joint pain
• Nerve pain
• Hand and foot numbness, tingling, and pain
• Severe headaches
• Rashes on different parts of the body
• Facial palsy
• Dizziness
• Shortness of breath
• Brain and spinal cord inflammation
• Heart palpitations
• Muscle, tendon, and bone pain
• Joint swelling

Doctors consider a patient’s symptoms and administer a blood test to check for Lyme disease. While some doctors may not have the expertise to always detect Lyme disease, an experienced Lyme disease specialist can help.

Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a board-certified Integrative Holistic Medicine and Family Medicine doctor, and she has extensive experience and training in treating Lyme Disease. Interested parties can learn more by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.

