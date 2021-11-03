Delaware Division of the Arts Encourages Arts Philanthropy Through Do More 24 Delaware

The Division will provide up to $400,000 in matching funds to its FY2022 arts organization grantees in conjunction with the event

Wilmington, Del. (November 3, 2021) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is proud to support the arts sector through Delaware’s largest day of giving, Do More 24 Delaware, on March 3-4, 2022. For the second year, the Division will provide up to $400,000 in matching funds to its FY2022 arts organization grantees in conjunction with the statewide giving day event. The Division’s “stretch pool” funds will be awarded to grantees who fundraise through the domore24delaware.org website over the 24-hour fundraising period. Do More 24 Delaware is organized by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact Association.

Thanks to the Division’s support in 2021, Do More 24 Delaware raised nearly $2 million from more than 10,000 unique donors for 400+ Delaware nonprofits in 24 hours. More than 40% of that total raised went to nonprofits in the arts sector. Division funds will again be allocated to its participating grantees in proportion to the donations they raise through the Do More 24 Delaware campaign. In 2021, OperaDelaware and Wilmington Ballet Academy of the Dance topped the Division’s fundraising leaderboards and raised the most money among the eligible nonprofits in the large and small divisions, respectively. Clear Space Theater Company and The Everett Theater received the most donations over the course of the event.

Kristin Pleasanton, Acting Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts states, “The data show that the public remains strongly supportive of the arts community and recognizes how important the arts are to our economy. Because arts organizations continue to be impacted by the pandemic, we expect that the ‘stretch pool’ incentive will again motivate their fundraising efforts and encourage individuals to stretch their donations a little further to support their favorite arts organizations.”

The Delaware Division of the Arts remains committed to supporting the arts and cultivating creativity to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. This partnership with Spur Impact, United Way of Delaware, and the Do More 24 Delaware planning team continues to provide a great opportunity to work together in fostering philanthropy in support of the arts.

###

Contact: Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications 302-577-8280, kaitlin.ammon@delaware.gov

Image: OperaDelaware, Joe del Tufo, Moonloop Photography

The Delaware Division of the Arts, a branch of the Delaware Department of State, is dedicated to cultivating and supporting the arts to enhance the quality of life for all Delawareans. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.