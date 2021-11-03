Graphics One Launches Two New Roll-to-Roll Rotary Heat Transfer Calendars
GO Xpress 47-inch / 67-inch Oil-Based Calendar Heat Transfer Systems
Our Xpress Calendars are fully featured and deliver three-in-one capabilities including roll-to-roll, cut-piece and print fixation for direct-to-textile, the Xpress line offers great value. ”SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphics One is pleased to announce the imminent launch of two new oil-based 3-in-1 calendar heat presses for dye sublimation and direct printing fixation applications. GO’s new Xpress 47-inch C-1200 and 67-inch C-1700 calendars combine “best in class” capabilities with GO’s value pricing.
— Dan Barefoot, V.P. Sales and Marketing
The new Xpress heat press machines were designed with the philosophy of being “easy to set-up, easy to use and easy to maintain.” With solid steel construction and advanced oil heating, the calendars maintain consistent temperature throughout the rotary transfer process. The roll feed and take-up system have three shafts for feeding and three shafts for take-up. The media handling system includes an auto-align material centering system for quickly loading the calendar for production. Further, the unit is totally self-contained and does not need air. Unlike other units, a fixed table for imaging piece goods and sports apparel along with a catch bin for piece parts is included within the Xpress units.
According to Dan Barefoot, Vice President, Graphics One, “Our new range of Xpress Calendars are truly affordable and easy-to-use for a broad range of textile applications. Fully featured and delivering three-in-one capabilities including roll-to-roll, cut-piece and print fixation for direct-to-textile, the Xpress line offers capabilities unheard of at this price point. These calendar heat transfer units are positioned perfectly for the large format dye sub and direct fixation markets.”
The GO Xpress C-1200 and GO C-1700 will start shipping in November and will have list pricing of $18,999 and $28,999. The Xpress units will be available via the extensive Graphics One distribution network.
