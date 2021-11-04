SkyStem Featured as the “10 Best SAAS Solution Providers to Watch 2021”
SkyStem is recognized by Chief Digest Magazine as the “10 Best SAAS Solution Providers to Watch 2021.”
Continuing to inject intelligence into our solution will enable our customers to do more with less, and we want that vision to be a constant focal point”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, makers of ART, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, is honored to be featured as “10 Best SAAS Solution Providers to Watch 2021” by Chief Digest Magazine, an elite platform illuminating the essence of brands, organizations and companies across the globe. The Chief Digest believes that firms must be in constant touch with their customers and peers in the market and show how they hope to transform the industry and work towards achieving their goals and objectives. Their latest leadership recognition issue of “10 Best SAAS Solution Providers to Watch 2021” features SkyStem. This honor generates public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, due to their shared experiences pertaining to the new technologies and business trends.
In this interview SkyStem’s Founder and CEO, Shagun Malhotra discusses her entrepreneurial journey with Chief Digest Magazine. They are dedicated to rewarding and recognizing the hard work, excellence and creativity of companies, start-ups, technologies and products. The global recognition caters to all who have displayed outstanding innovations and contributions to the advancement of technology across sectors. Today, fintech companies are pushing for paperless accounting departments and faster results. SkyStem has been recognized for automating vital financial tasks such as the month-end close process and account reconciliations. The Chief Digest Magazine specifically recognized SkyStem’s ability to boost efficiency and save time for its customers in order to help them excel against their peers.
“I am also very personally vested in encouraging female leadership in my community.” says Shagun Malhotra, SkyStem Founder and CEO. “Continuing to inject intelligence into our solution will enable our customers to do more with less, and we want that vision to be a constant focal point.”
About Chief Digest Magazine
The Chief Digest Magazine has been striving to form a community of prestigious and elite firms to honor their excellence and the services they have been providing in their respective domains. The elite platform illuminating the essence of brands, organizations and companies across the globe. The Chief Digest believes that firms must be in constant touch with their customers and peers in the market and show how they hope to transform the industry and work towards achieving their goals and objectives
About SkyStem
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing balance sheet flux and P&L variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. Our web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
