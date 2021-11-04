Submit Release
Wafflemat Carries Heavy Loads in Large Bay Area Multi-family Project

Wafflemat is the leading foundation system for single and multi-family residential and light commercial structures built on expansive, rocky, compressible, or liquefiable soils.

The Wafflemat concrete slab foundation was chosen for this application for its incredible stiffness and structural strength.

The Wafflemat Foundation System enables large projects that require high load-bearing capacity in an efficient and proven process that saves time and money.

Cantilever areas are always difficult in construction, as they put enormous stress on the footprint below, but the Wafflemat definitely delivers the performance necessary for this project.”
— Andre Deguzman, Project Engineer
IRVING, TEXAS, USA, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately 75,000 sf of structure will be supported by the Wafflemat Foundation System in a large multi-family construction project recently commenced in Vacaville, CA – just outside of San Francisco. Included in this unique design are several areas of ‘cantilever,’ where the structure above will extend out over the Wafflemat concrete foundation.

Andre Deguzman, Project Engineer for the foundation contractor Conco, said: “Cantilever areas are always difficult in construction, as they put enormous stress on the footprint below, but the Wafflemat definitely delivers the performance necessary for this project.”

The Wafflemat building foundation is a monolithic ribbed slab designed for single family, multi-family, and commercial construction applications. Foundations for these types of buildings need to provide a bearing capacity of ultimate performance capability. The Wafflemat concrete slab foundation was chosen for this application for its track record of zero reported structural failures in the last 30 years.

For more information on the Wafflemat System, go to www.wafflemat.com, or call Hyrum Cook at 855.923.3628. Hyrum@wafflemat.com

About Wafflemat:
Wafflemat is the leading foundation system for single and multi-family residential and light commercial structures built on expansive, rocky, compressible, or liquefiable soils. Wafflemat has been used in over 30MM sf of foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993. Wafflemat not only delivers superior performance when compared to other foundation systems but also delivers significant cost savings by reducing soil prep, concrete, reinforcing steel, and building cycle time. Wafflemat is a product owned by SmartSense Structural Systems, LLC. Grapevine, TX.

Robert Bettis
LSOC
