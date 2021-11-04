Submit Release
Black Board Game Family YouTubers Celebrate 100th Episode With Massive Board Games Giveaway

OFPG on GMA

OFPG on Good Morning America

OFPG Family

Our Family Plays Games - Mik, Grant & Starla

OFPG and Chai

OFPG playing the board game Chai.

Michael Strahan called them “the first family of board games” when he interviewed them on Good Morning America.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Family Plays Games (OFPG) will celebrate their 100th episode with a massive board game giveaway on November 14, 2021. OFPG is an African-American family, consisting of husband, wife, and son trio - Miklos, Starla and their teenaged son, Grant. This family has been taking the board game hobby by storm with their unique and entertaining take on how to make the “white male dominated” hobby more diverse and inclusive for people of color and families. In their YouTube videos they showcase board games, conduct interviews with industry professionals, talk about what’s happening in the hobby and discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion. Their videos are informative and always entertaining. From day one, Our Family Plays Games has been on a mission to promote their love for board games and prove that regardless of race, creed, color, sexual orientation or age, the modern board game hobby is for everyone and they want everyone to feel welcome to participate in this hobby.

They launched their YouTube channel in January 2020 and by June 2020 Good Morning America and NBC News Online had taken notice. This exposure as help them grow their channel and build a community of over 14 thousand subscribers from around the world. To celebrate their 100th episode, they have partnered with over a dozen board game publishers, such as Cephalofair, makers of Gloomhaven, Catan Studios, makers of Catan and Plaid Hat Games, makers of Dead of Winter, to giveaway board games to anyone who enters their contest. These games can range from $25 to over $60 in cost. Doing this type of giveaway, is just another way for them to share their love for the hobby with fellow board gamers, to reach those who are new to the hobby or reach those who want to learn more about the hobby.

For more information about their 100th Episode contest, check out their most recent videos. To enter the contest, send your name, favorite OFPG episode and why it is your favorite, include in the subject line - 100the Episode Contest to contact@ourfamilyplaysgames.com, by November 10th.

Our Family Plays Games, is on a mission and can be found on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They have growing social media presence and a thriving YouTube Channel. Although they are celebrating 100 episodes, they have approximately 140 videos on their channel, including but not limited to Episodes, Previews, Playthroughs and Live Shows.

Miklos L Fitch
Our Family Plays Games, LLC
+1 4028744099
contact@ourfamilyplaysgames.com
Welcome to Our Family Plays Games!

