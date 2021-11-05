Beyond The Tailgate Proudly Announces Partnership with Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center
I’m excited to share our experiences by giving back to a place that means the world to us, Jim Flint said.”COLLEGE STATION, TX, BRAZOS, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walk into a room at Texas A&M’s on-campus hotel and less than a football field’s distance away from Kyle Field, is an Aggie-inspired memoir “Beyond The Tailgate” available to read in all guest rooms. Written by Jim and Cheryl Flint ‘94, the book connects the dots on a decade’s worth of tailgating, the Spirit of Aggieland and what time-honored traditions mean to friends and family.
This year, Fightin’ Texas Aggie tailgating returns to campus for the first time since the fall of 2019. The memoir, filled with valuable tips and tricks to tailgating, helps grow the Jim and Cheryl Flint ‘94 endowed scholarship. Each semester, the proceeds help to reward and financially relieve an Aggie.
“I’m excited to share our experiences by giving back to a place that means the world to us,” Jim Flint said. “We’re just so happy that the book’s been made available to people staying at the Texas A&M Hotel. When we started all this we couldn’t have imagined it, because there wasn’t an on-campus hotel at the time, but we are so excited to stay connected to the University in this new, exciting way.”
Each chapter uniquely expresses the perspective from both husband and wife as they participate in the explosive growth of Aggie football and tailgating.
Beyond the Tailgate received Amazon Top 100 recognition in the categories of “Football” and ``Relationships” based on book sales. All proceeds go toward Texas A&M scholarships. Hardback and paperback books can be found on Amazon to purchase alongside Kindle and Audible options.
Jim’s first two novels Car Dog Millionaire and 20/20 Vision reside on Amazon as well. This is Cheryl’s first book.
Book a stay at the Texas A&M hotel online at www.texasamhotelcc.com/ and purchase a copy of Beyond The Tailgate in the hotel gift shop or on Amazon.com.
