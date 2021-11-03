State of Nebraska Accepting Public Comments on Proposed Use of State Small Business Credit Initiative Funding

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting public comments on behalf of the State of Nebraska regarding the proposed use of approximately $56.2 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The funding will be available to the State through the Federal Government starting in 2022.

A product of the American Rescue Plan Act, the $56,234,176 in SSBCI funding that will be available will be administered by DED. Per federal description, the funds are intended to “help address the economic fallout of the pandemic and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery by providing direct support to jurisdictions for programs that increase access to credit for small businesses.”

The State is authorized to use SSBCI funds to develop and enhance effective small business lending and investing programs, with business support services adhering to specified program types and guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The public are invited to visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/ssbci/ to review and submit feedback on the State’s proposed use of SSBCI funds.

Public comments must be submitted in writing by November 30, 2021. A Public Feedback Page has been created for submission purposes.

For questions, or to request help submitting a comment, including in another language, contact Lori A. Cole at lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4236.