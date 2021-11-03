Fall Day of Caring at Warriors' Path State Park November 6

Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring/Service volunteer cleanup at the park.

The event is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on Nov. 6, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup. In case of rain, the cleanup will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.

With the collaboration of local businesses and community groups, the day has been designated for several maintenance projects, including replenishing the rubber mulch in play areas, pressure washing the playground equipment, weeding the playground and rain gardens and restocking the sand island.

Organizers expressed a special thanks to the Kingsport Lions Club; Kiwanis Club of Kingsport; Palmer Center Foundation; Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for their financial support. It has been 14 years since the Lions’ Narnia Braille Trail opened. The signs were beginning to deteriorate from the weather. Without the financial help the improvements would not have been possible.

Other sponsors donating time, goods and/or services include Chef’s Pizzeria; Celebration Church; Christ Fellowship Church; the City of Kingsport; Kingsport Jaycees; Lions Club of Kingsport; Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South Key Clubs; Tribal Members of the Remnant Yuchi Nation; Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Achieves students and Walmart Super Centers of Kingsport.

Neighbors, churches, and community groups are invited to volunteer. Organizers hope to have approximately 75 volunteers participating.

Warriors’ Path was the first state park in the nation to provide a Boundless Playground. The complex includes an area for children ages 2-5, another for ages 5-12, a sand island and the a-“MAZE-ing” interactive area. It has an eight-station interactive Braille Trail, with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” There is a fully accessible tree house where children can learn about the history of Warriors’ Path State Park and the native wildlife at the park. The playground draws over 165,000 visitors per year.

For more information about the project and to get involved, contact Park Manager Sarah Leedy at (423) 239-8531 or sarah.leedy@tn.gov, or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.

For more information about the park visit this link.

For more information about the playground visit this link.