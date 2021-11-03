South Carolina Recognized as Leader in K-12 Computer Science Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today, Code.org and its partners released the 2021 State of Computer Science Education: Accelerating Action Through Advocacy. Published annually, the report provides the most comprehensive analysis of national progress in computer science education. The report includes descriptions of policy trends, an in-depth view of each state's policy and implementation, and data on disparities in access to and participation in computer science.

“Careers that require computer science knowledge and skills continue to grow in South Carolina and across our nation," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I am proud of the foundation we have laid that has made us a national leader and is helping to prepare our graduates for future success in this field.”

The 2021 report reflects South Carolina’s emergence as a national leader in computer science education with the highest rate (21%) of students enrolled in foundational computer science courses and 92% of high schools offering computer science coursework, tied with Arkansas for the highest percentage in the nation.

The state’s climb to prominence in computer science education is a testament to the focus that has been put on the career field in recent years by state and local leaders including Governor Henry McMaster who serves as a member of the Governors’ Partnership for K–12 Computer Science.

“To prepare our children for an ever-changing, 21st-century economy, it is imperative we actively adapt our curriculum to changes in technology, and that is exactly what we have done with computer science education,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Our early action in recognizing this need will provide our students with the necessary groundwork to thrive at the highest levels both academically and professionally following graduation."

In each of the last three Executive Budgets, Governor McMaster has recommended an increase in computer science education funding and the General Assembly has adopted the majority of those recommendations.