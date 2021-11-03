MDHHS seeking proposals related to providing treatment to juvenile justice youth in their communities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 3, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals to promote and preserve practices that offer treatment to juvenile justice youth within their communities.

Keeping juvenile justice youth in their communities and decreasing the need for out-of-home care are priorities for MDHHS.

That's why the department is looking for a provider that can implement these types of programs using evidence-based practices. Funding for this initiative is from the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Mental Health Diversion Council.

The request for proposals seeks to increase availability of therapy for juvenile justice youth who are dealing with problematic sexual behaviors and those who need family therapy. A total of $375,000 is available. MDHHS expects to issue up to three awards.

Funded applicants will receive ongoing guidance from the MDHHS project coordinator regarding program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications for the Providing Evidence-Based Services for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. Nov. 23. The program period begins Jan. 1 and ends Sept. 30. Funding from Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, may be available to successful applicants, based upon additional funding availability and acceptable performance.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select the "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete request for proposals can be accessed in the 'Current Grants' section under the "Behavioral Hlth and Dev Dis Adm Standard" link by then selecting the "EBSJC-2022" grant program.

