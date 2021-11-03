Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,351 in the last 365 days.

State of Nebraska Accepting Public Comments on Proposed Use of State Small Business Credit Initiative Funding

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting public comments on behalf of the State of Nebraska regarding the proposed use of approximately $56.2 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The funding will be available to the State through the Federal Government starting in 2022.

A product of the American Rescue Plan Act, the $56,234,176 in SSBCI funding that will be available will be administered by DED. Per federal description, the funds are intended to “help address the economic fallout of the pandemic and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery by providing direct support to jurisdictions for programs that increase access to credit for small businesses.”

The State is authorized to use SSBCI funds to develop and enhance effective small business lending and investing programs, with business support services adhering to specified program types and guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The public are invited to visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/ssbci/ to review and submit feedback on the State’s proposed use of SSBCI funds.

Public comments must be submitted in writing by November 30, 2021. A Public Feedback Page has been created for submission purposes.

For questions, or to request help submitting a comment, including in another language, contact Lori A. Cole at lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4236.

 

You just read:

State of Nebraska Accepting Public Comments on Proposed Use of State Small Business Credit Initiative Funding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.