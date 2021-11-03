Temporary closure of east- and westbound I-280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa 22 (exit 8) in Davenport scheduled for Nov. 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Nov. 3, 2021 – A pavement patching project on Interstate 280 between the Mississippi River bridge and Iowa 22 (exit 8) in Davenport will require closing both directions of I-280 to traffic beginning on Friday night, Nov. 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

Eastbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

Westbound I-280 lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

During these closures, a 14-foot-4-inch height restriction will be in place. Local travelers should follow a marked detour route using Iowa 22, Business U.S. 61, U.S. 67, and Iowa 92. Through traffic is encouraged to use I-80.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Cedric Wilkinson at 563-391-2750 or cedric.wilkinson@iowadot.us