Food Safety Testing Market Size ($34,142.5Mn by 2028) Lead by Foodborne Illness Outbreaks (7.4% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The food safety testing market size to reach $34,142.5 million by 2028 from $20,733.4 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028; while global market growth is driven by consumer awareness regarding food safety and government efforts to prevent foodborne illnesses.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Safety Testing Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Food Safety Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Contaminant (Pathogens, Pesticides, Toxins, GMOs, and Others), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products; Dairy Products; Cereals and Grains; Processed Food; Fruits and Vegetables; and Others).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 20,733.4 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 34,142.5 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 148 No. Tables 80 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Contaminant, Technology, and Food Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Food Safety Testing Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., TÜV NORD GROUP., Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, NEOGEN Corporation, and AsureQuality are among the key companies operating in the global food safety testing market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. These companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provides a lucrative opportunity for market growth. These market players are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements. For instance, in June 2021, SGS announced the opening of its new food testing laboratory in Papua New Guinea. The new laboratory offers internationally recognized quality testing to the food manufacturing, hospitality, and retail market segments. The facility offers a wide range of testing services, such as food microbiology indicators, food microbiology pathogens, water microbiology, and water chemistry.

The growth of the food safety testing market is attributed to factors such as the growth of food & beverages industry, presence of stringent regulations to maintain food quality, and rise in the prevalence of foodborne illnesses. A few examples of unsafe food are raw shellfish containing marine biotoxins, vegetables and fruits contaminated with feces, and uncooked foods of animal origin. E. Coli, campylobacter, and salmonella are among the most common foodborne pathogens that affect millions of people worldwide annually and result in fatal or severe outcomes.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global food safety testing market. Countries in North America have strict regulatory bodies pertaining to food safety. The high quantity of food processing in the region is expected to fuel the food safety testing market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has created serious concerns about food safety in the region where consumers are highly aware of the hygiene and quality of the food products bought by them. Therefore, food security has gained prominence and has led to reinforcing the resilience of food systems and ensuring the safety of food.

Innovations in Food Safety Testing to Influence Market Growth during Forecast Period:

Regardless of the restraints posed by the complexity in techniques pertaining to food safety testing, food labs are increasingly developing new and improved testing methods to make the current testing methods quicker and more affordable. The rising focus on the drawbacks of several technologies, costs of testing, utilization of samples, and reducing lead time of testing propelled the development of new technologies and technological innovations. Greater adoption of these technologies is an opportunity for small and medium-scale laboratories to compete with prominent market players in the industry and expand their service offerings. The machinery required for NMR spectroscopy is expensive. However, the international players involved in the food safety testing market heavily invest in the technology to make it available in regions such as Asia-Pacific.

Food Safety Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on contaminant, the food safety testing market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others. The market for the pathogens segment is further segmented into Salmonella, E.coli, Listeria, and Others. In 2020, the pathogens segment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on technology, the food safety testing market is bifurcated into traditional and rapid. The rapid segment dominated the market in 2020. Also, the market for this sagment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

By food type, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood products; dairy products; cereals and grains; processed food; fruits and vegetables; and others. In 2020, the meat, poultry, and seafood products segment accounted for the largest market share.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Safety Testing Market:

Consumer awareness is one of the major drivers of the food safety testing market across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the market as consumers and governments are focused on the safety and hygiene of products meant for consumption. All food & beverages sectors face challenges amid the outbreak as the SARS-CoV-2 is highly infectious and could possibly travel through food surfaces. Meat and poultry processing facilities faced distinctive challenges with respect to virus transmission as workers in several facilities across the world were infected. For instance, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported in July 2020 that 239 facilities in 23 states fell subject to COVID-19 infection. The total reported cases were 16,233, with 86 related deaths. Moreover, in November 2020, China reported that a frozen pork knuckle sample imported in China had triggered a new COVID-19 case in the country. Such cases of COVID-19 infections in the food industry have created apprehensions among consumers and governments, which propelled the demand for food safety testing to mitigate health risks.

