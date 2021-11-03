Polypropylene Compounds Market Size ($25,864Mn by 2028) Driven by Automotive, Textiles, Building and Construction (5.3% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The polypropylene compounds market to reach $25,864.00 million by 2028 from $17,977.40 million in 2021 to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028; while the global market is driven by increasing demand from building and construction, textiles, electrical and electronics and automobile industries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polypropylene Compounds Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Polypropylene Compounds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Mineral Filled PP Compounds, Compounded TPO, Compounded TPV, Glass Reinforced, and Others) and End User (Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Packaging, Building and Construction, Textiles, and Others).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 17,977.40 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 25,864.00 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 135 No. Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type, and End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Polypropylene Compounds Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016556/



Polypropylene Compounds Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the prominent players operating in the global polypropylene compounds market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Exxon Mobil Corporation; SABIC; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Borealis AG; Total; Trinseo; and Rialti S.p.A.. These companies have their presence in the developing regions, which provide a lucrative opportunity for their proliferation. They are highly focused on developing innovative and high-quality products to fulfill the customer’s requirements. In 2021, Sumitomo Chemical announced the establishment of Sumika Polymer Compounds Poland Sp.z.o.o. (SPCP), a new production base in Poland, to further expand its polypropylene compound business.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the polypropylene compounds market, and South and Central America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, polypropylene compounds are increasingly being used in the automotive and electronics industries, among others. Further, the packaging industry is a significant part of the region's manufacturing sector, which contributes to the growth in demand for polypropylene compounds. Moreover, companies operating in the Asia Pacific polypropylene compounds market focus on expanding their production capacities and developing high-performance polypropylene compounds.

Wide Usage of Mineral-filled Polypropylene Compounds Propels Market Growth:

Mineral-filled polypropylene is produced by adding calcium carbonate, glass beads, talc, wollastonite, and mica powder, among other minerals, to raw polypropylene material. These minerals enhance the mechanical properties and impact the toughness of polypropylene materials, along with reducing their molding shrinkage, thus improving their dimensional stability. Mineral-filled polypropylene plastics can be widely used in outdoor air-conditioning units, small appliance housings, electronic and electrical components, and engineering structural components, etc. The mineral-filled polypropylene is also being used in the components of home appliances, including pulsators, inner buckets, cloth removal parts of pulsator and drum washing machines; sealing strips for microwave ovens, speaker horns, and horn brackets; shelves and racks of refrigerators; and shell and base of rice cookers. Mineral-filled polypropylene compounds may be used in high-volume, low-cost applications such as automotive, electrical, and electronic appliances, and packaging. The incorporation of minerals in polypropylene compounds confer greater heat distortion and rigidity to them. These polypropylene products are available in versions such as natural-colored, colorable, and UV-stabilized structures.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Polypropylene Compounds Market Size and Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016556/



Polypropylene Compounds Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the polypropylene compounds market is segmented into mineral filled PP compounds, compounded TPO, compounded TPV, glass reinforced, and others. The mineral filled PP compounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Based on end-user, the polypropylene compounds market is segmented into automotive, electrical and electronics, packaging, building and construction, textiles, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. In the automotive industry, polypropylene compounds are used in exterior parts such as bumpers, mirrors, wheel covers, front grilles, cladding, roof trim, and integrated and painted rocker panels. The market for the electrical and electronics segment is also expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Polypropylene Compounds Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the plastics industry, along with the related markets. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has impacted the growth of several industrial sectors. Industries such as automotive and electronics have been impacted by the sudden disruptions in operational efficiencies and value chains due to the lockdown of national and international boundaries. However, economies are striving to revive their operations. The food packaging industry is generating significant demand for polypropylene compounds owing to the consumers’ inclination towards ordering food online. Moreover, the previously postponed construction projects are ready to resume, which would further provide an opportunities for the growth of the polypropylene compounds market players. The companies operating in the market are bouncing back due to the resolution of supply constraints. The elevating demand for polypropylene compounds in industries such as packaging, automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, is expected to drive the polypropylene compounds market growth in the coming years.

Order a Copy of Polypropylene Compounds Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016556/

Key Questions to Request for Polypropylene Compounds Market:

Can you list some of the major players operating in the Global Polypropylene Compounds Market?

What is the scope of polypropylene compounds in the global market?

Based on type, what is the prospect of the glass reinforced segment?

Based on end-user, what was the largest segment of the global polypropylene compounds market?

What was the largest geographic region for the global polypropylene compounds market in 2020?

What is the forecast outlook of mineral filled PP compounds segment in the polypropylene compounds market?













About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/polypropylene-compounds-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.openpr.com/news/archive/139407/The-Insight-Partners.html

