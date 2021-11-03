Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is projected to reach a market value of US$108.38 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has launched a new report Fresh Food Packaging Market Report : Forecasts by Material (Plastic, Wood/Metal, Paper Bag/Board, Glass), by Application (Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Food Packaging Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, Global fresh food packaging market was valued at US$76.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$108.38 billion by 2031. The Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Fresh Food Packaging Market?

The increase and shift in demand from the food service channel to the retail market, driven by increased domestic use due to precautionary measures taken by COVID-19 shelters, will lead to an increase in volumes, revenues, and profits for some manufacturers of consumer-packaged goods. In the COVID age, demand for packaged food is growing as opposed to lose food. Packaged food should maintain the food hygiene and consumer confidence to prove that no positive person from Covid-19 has come into contact with the food. With regard to Covid-19, orders of packaged items and bulk items have increased as well, which have been converted to retail packaging. This is expected to continue by 2022 as food service decreases continuously and retail demand increases.

What are the current market drivers?

Innovations in packaging technologies are driving the global fresh food packaging market . The major drivers leading market growth is the invention of active and intelligent packaging. Active packaging materials are intended to actively preserve or enhance the quality of the product by removing unnecessary components from the package headspace and/or the food, or by releasing active components into the food or its environment. As a result of these activities, shelf life is extended, protection and sensory qualities are increased, and product quality is maintained. For instance, moisture scavenger packaging technology absorb liquid weeping from food, thus maintain its shelf life. Examples of common commercial scavenger pads and sachets that absorb moisture from food include Dri-Loc by Novipax, absorbent pads by Thermasorb, and MeatPad by McAirlaid’s.

Where are the market opportunities?

Introduction of nanotechnology in food packaging technologies is expected to provide great opportunity for the market during the forecast period. The shelf-life of food products can be extended through such packaging. Increased gas barrier properties, mechanical strength and thermal stability were shown in polyp-silicate nanocomposites. The permeability of nanotechnology has been affected and increased barrier properties, mechanical and thermal resistances improved, antimicrobial surfaces have been developed and microbiological and biochemical changes have been identified and realised. For instance, the “NanoBioluminescence Detection Spray” was developed by AgroMicron which contains a luminescent protein designed to bind to the surface of microbes like Salmonella and E. coli.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the fresh food packaging market are Amcor PLC, Interntional Paper Company, Mondi Plc., Smurfit Kappa Group, DuPont, Coveris Holdings S.A., D.S. Smith Plc., Sligan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., and Schur Flexibles Group

These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new drugs launch. For instance, in August 2021, Sonoco Products Co. acquired Can Packaging, a privately-owned designer and manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment, based in Habsheim, France, for total consideration of €41.7 million, or approximately $49 million.

