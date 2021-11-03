Adhesives & Sealants Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength.

The evaluation of the companies involves assessment of production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, import/export, market share and size, revenue contribution, gross revenue, profit margins, and key business expansion strategies. Other vital information such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, government and corporate deals, agreements, and product launches, and brand promotional activities are also assessed in the report. Moreover, it also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on navigating the entry-level barriers along with recommendations for established players to help them fortify their positions in the industry.

Key Highlights of Report

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

Key market participants include H. B. Fuller, Henkel AG, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, DowDuPont Dowdupont Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Adhesives & Sealants market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product types, applications, and end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Resin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key inferences influencing the revenue patterns of the market:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Adhesives & Sealants market into a wide product spectrum.

The study covers essential data pertaining to the application landscape of these products, the demand for and market share held by each application type, along with their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A meticulous description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the key highlights of the global Adhesives & Sealants market report.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Adhesives & Sealants Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles



4.2.2.2. Shift in Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

