Automotive Front-End Module (FEM) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

COVID-19 has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions, which resulted in creating uncertaintiessuch asrecession and low demand.

Automotive front-end module (FEM) deals with a wide range of products, such as air conditioning (A/C) condensers, grille-opening reinforcement (GOR) panels, crumple zones, bumpers with decorative fascia, hood latches, electronics, and wiring, which have wider applications in vehicles. Automotive front-end module (FEM) avoids the use of heavy carriers made up of steel and iron, and is used to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.Therefore, this resultsin smooth running of vehicles and comfortable journey while traveling.Furthermore,increase indemand forautomobile results in the growth of theautomotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Major Market Players:

Mahle GmbH, Faurecia, Denso Corp, Hyundai Mobis, Manga International Inc., ValeoS.A., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, HBPO Group, Plastic Omnium, and SamvardhanaMothersonGroup

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top impacting factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive front-endmodule (FEM) market are increase indemand forvehicles and change in customer preferences in terms of safety measures.However, high cost and changes inprices of raw material hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, digitalization and increase indisposable income of people providelucrative opportunitiesfor the automotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Increase indemand forvehicles

People find easy and saferway for mobility to complete their routine task,which increases the demand for mobility solutions, which,in turn, also increases the demand forvehicles.The automotive front-end module (FEM) market helps to reduce the weight of the vehicle by using lightweight products and also includessafety measures.Therefore, this propels the growth of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Change incustomer preferences

Increase intechnological innovation with changes inpreference of customer helpsthe automotive front-endmodule (FEM) market to implementecofriendly green initiatives.This has increased the demand forlightweight vehicles, which hasincreased thedemand forautomotivefront endmodule.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market share.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive front-end module (FEM) market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

