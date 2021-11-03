Expert view: US to Take Pain Management Drug Market Size at $39.35 Billion by 2027

US Pain Management Drugs Market Infographics

The study provides in-depth analysis of US pain management drugs market, with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Pain Management Drug Market accounted for $31.49 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $39.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases, surge in the geriatric population, and a favorable regulatory scenario drive the growth of the U.S. pain management drugs market. However, patent expiration of prescription drugs, availability of alternative therapies, and drug exploitation hamper the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in drug development would open create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and increasing number of Covid-19 patients overwhelmed the healthcare systems in the U.S. Thus, various pain management services in clinics were temporarily closed for safety.

• On the contrary, the demand for pain management drugs has surged during the pandemic as telemedicine became an effective way to provide required medical services to patients.

The U.S. pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, and pain type. Based on drug class, the opioids segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the NSAIDs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication, the neuropathic pain segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for one-fifth of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on pain type, the chronic pain segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The U.S. pain management drugs market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as

• Novartis AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Mylan NV

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



