$5,781.80Mn by 2028 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size Led by DCIM Solution (15.4% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The data center infrastructure management market size to reach $5,781.80 million by 2028 from $1,881.60 million in 2021 to register a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028; while in 2020, DCIM market dominated by solution segment with share of 74.0% and North America dominated the global market with 43.4% market share followed by Europe and APAC.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Data Center Type (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV), Application (Asset Management, Network Management, Cooling Management, Power Management, and Security Management), and End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, and Others).

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,881.60 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5,781.80 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 202 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 97 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Component, Data Center Type and End User Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Schneider Electric SE; Nlyte Software Limited; Sunbird Software, Inc.; Device42, Inc.; UnityOneCloud; Panduit; Cormant, Inc.; Ansys, Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; and Vertiv Holdings Co. are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global data center infrastructure management market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Vertiv announced the opening of a new factory in Rugvica, Croatia to support its integrated modular solutions (IMS) business in EMEA. The site offers 130% more indoor space and 60% more outdoor space than the previous factory. It can easily be expanded to seize the opportunities of the rapidly growing prefabricated modular data centers (PFM) market.

The increase in data traffic plays an important role in networking between data centers for large enterprises using elevated networks. With the growing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT), Cisco estimates that 50 billion devices will be linked by 2020, resulting in huge amounts of data production. It also predicted that data center IP traffic would increase to 20.6 Zettabytes per year by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 ZB in 2016. Cloud provides a solution by supplying dependable services to its users through the use of data centers based on virtualization technology. A single system can operate as numerous virtual machines and independently handle requests from different users. Customers can use cloud-based on-demand services from anywhere in the world. Thus, the increase in data center IP traffic will boost the demand for data center infrastructure management.

China, India, South Korea, Japan, and others are increasingly moving toward new networking solutions such as 5G, 4G, and VoLTE. China and India are among the biggest manufacturing hubs in region and have an increasing focus toward industrialization. However, lockdowns imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the growth as businesses remained closed for several months. The emergence of digital services to restart the business operation has created a great opportunity for the market.

Growth of Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Boost Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth:

On existing cloud computing platforms, artificial intelligence capabilities are being utilized to offer greater value. SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies are incorporating AI capabilities into larger software packages to provide end users more functionality. For example, Salesforce launched Einstein, a tool that allows users to gather customer data, making it easier to track and personalize client interactions. Einstein assists businesses in identifying trends in customer interactions and providing actionable insights to enhance future interactions, such as informing users on which mode of communication a specific client prefers or offering recommendations to help prospects advance their connection. Customers can now transform data into actionable insights that they can use to enhance their sales strategy, increase client engagement, and sell more with this new feature. AI-as-a-service (AIaaS) solutions, such as SaaS platforms, require a nominal subscription for AI technology and store the processing capacity in the cloud, allowing it to be installed anywhere. This saves money upfront and may be scaled if the company's demands evolve.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Sector Overview

Based on component, the data center infrastructure management market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment led the data center infrastructure management market in 2020. The DCIM solution helps data center operation managers identify, locate, visualize, and manage all data center assets and plan capacity for future growth. Moreover, DCIM solutions also bridge information across organizational domains to maximize data center utilization. DCIM solutions also help data center managers achieve greater efficiency and prevent problems that lead to equipment downtime.

Therefore, with the growing demand for improving efficiency and reducing operational costs among the data centers, the demand for DCIM is growing significantly. Moreover, the trend for next-generation DCIM is emerging. A next-generation DCIM solution, unlike the traditional DCIM solution, is hosted on a cloud and leverages new technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and advanced analytics to offer better features than traditional DCIM solutions.

Key Questions to Request for Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

What are key driving factors behind data center infrastructure management market growth?

What are key market opportunities for data center infrastructure management market?

Which component is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

Which region has dominated the data center infrastructure management market in 2020?

Which are the major companies operating in the data center infrastructure management market?

Which application is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?













