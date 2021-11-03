Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size Projected To Track Record $24.38 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 5.2%

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Infographics

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population drives the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market to Reach $24.38 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.20% CAGR: Allied Market Research” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cosmetic dentistry market size was estimated at $14.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $24.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in prevalence of dental diseases along with increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in the cosmetic dentistry, and surge in demand for the same drive the growth of the global cosmetic dentistry market.

On the other hand, high cost of dental products & procedures, poor reimbursement policies, and dearth of skilled professionals impede the growth to some extent. However, growth of dental tourism in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Routine dental care and cosmetic implants were hugely suspended during the pandemic, since dentists as well as patients are always at high risk of cross infection. This, in turn, impacted the global cosmetic dentistry market negatively, especially in the initial phase.

• However, the global situation is getting ameliorated and the market is expected to get back to normalcy soon.



The dental systems and equipment segment to retain the lion's share-

On the basis of product type, the dental systems and equipment segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-fifth of the global cosmetic dentistry market. Increase in application of novel technologies such as dental CAD/CAM system and other technologies fuel the segment growth.The inlays and outlays segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.8% throughout the forecast period. Rise in dental disorders increases the demand for inlays and outlays to restore the tooth structure. This factor boosts the segment growth.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global cosmetic dentistry market, due to rise in number of dental clinics and increase in number of people opting for cosmetic dentistry procedures in dental clinics and hospitals. However, the dental laboratories segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.50% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry products and rise in manufacturing of these products in dental laboratories.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global cosmetic dentistry market, owing to presence of major key players in the countries like the United States. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.50% throughout the forecast period. This is due to growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising disposable incomes, well-established presence of domestic companies, and aging population in the region.

Key players in the industry-

• Align Technology, Inc.

• DENTSPLY Sirona

• Henry Schein

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• Envista Holdings

• Planmeca Group

• Roland DG

• 3M Company

• Straumann Holdings AG

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



