Air Quality Control Systems Market to See Huge Growth Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2026

Air quality control systems are used to maintain the air quality, which needs to be maintained both indoors and outdoors. The harmful and contaminated pollutants released from industries such as cement manufacturing, chemical processing, power generation, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and others, can result in adverse health effects. The air quality control systems (AQCS), thus, offer solutions for controlling and handling of air, gases, and contaminants to provide cleaner air discharge. The market is primarily driven due to growth in awareness about the effects of air pollution on the health and well-being of the population.The air quality control systems market size was $94,697.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The ambient segment garnered over three-fifths of the share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit significant growth during the air quality control systems market forecast period.

Leading Players:The key players in the global air quality control systems market adopted product launch and product development as their key strategies to cater to the increasing consumer demands. Furthermore, they launched energy-effective air quality control systems of different types and capacities to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled in this report include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., ELEX AG, GE Power, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, MANN+HUMMEL, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, S.A. HAMON, and Thermax Ltd.Air Quality Control Systems Market Segments:By Product TypeIndoorAmbientBy ApplicationTunnelsAir TerminalsUnderground GaragesPublic Transportation StationsAir Pollution ControlAutomobileOthers

Key Findings of the Air Quality Control Systems Market :Based on application, the air pollution control segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2018.By end-user industry, the energy & power segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2026.Depending on product type, the indoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate.As per pollutant type, the dust segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.China accounted for over 40% share of the Asia-Pacific air quality control systems market in 2018Why To Select This Report:Complete analysis on market dynamics, market status and competitive Air Quality Control Systems view is offered.Forecast Global Air Quality Control Systems Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.The five-year forecast view shows how the market is expected to grow in coming years.All vital Global Air Quality Control Systems Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.