Post-tensioning Systems Market Trends Expected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post-tensioning systems provide enhanced strength and sustainability in the structure. The forces that are introduced after post-tensioning make the structure lighter and flexible. In addition, it reduces vibration and sag in the structure as the profile of the cables within the concrete produces a load balancing effect. In addition, governments around the world are increasing the expenditure for infrastructural development. This leads to increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as post-tensioning systems in construction projects. Moreover, development in construction technology has led to the introduction cost and time-saving solutions, with enhanced quality of material and the overall construction.

The post-tensioning systems market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. Post-tensioning is a method in which the tendons are tensioned after the concrete has hardened. It allows the force to transfer to the concrete through end anchorages. This gives strength to the structure and offers flexibility for design, faster construction, and lower material costs.

The major players operating in the post-tensioning systems market include Amsysco, Inc., BBV Systems GmbH, Bouygues (VSL International Ltd.), DYWIDAG, Keller Group plc (Suncoast Post-Tension), Liuzhou OVM Machinery Co., Ltd., Soletanche Freyssinet (Freyssinet), SRG Global, Tendon, LLC, and TMG Global Pte Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted acquisition, partnership, and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the post-tensioning systems market.

Key Market Segments

• BY APPLICATION

o .Building

o .Bridge - internal post-tensioning

o Bridge - external post-tensioning

o Energy & power industry

o Others

• BY TYPE

o Bonded

o Unbonded

The global post-tensioning systems market is segmented into structure type, type, application, and region. By structure type, the market is segregated into new structure and structure repairing. On the basis of types of post-tensioning, it is bifurcated into bonded and unbonded. The applications covered in the study include building, bridge—internal post-tensioning, bridge—external post-tensioning, energy & power, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By structure type, the new structures segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• On the basis of type, the bounded segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• Depending on application, the bridge—internal post-tensioning segment dominated the market in 2020.

• North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

