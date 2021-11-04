Virtual Travel Startup Launches Video Platform Showcasing First-Person Sightseeing Tours And Travel Experiences

WOULD BE TRAVELERS CAN IMMERSE THEMSELVES IN THE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF CULTURES ALL OVER THE WORLD

I wanted to build a platform that highlights local travel gems while transporting users to bucket-list destinations. All without the time and money that traditional travel requires.” — Mike Byrne, Founder of SightseeTV

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FLA., UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SightseeTV, an immersive virtual travel platform, today announced the launch of their new website - SightseeTV.com - on November 4, 2021.

SightseeTV offers users the ability to escape to desirable destinations across the globe - all from the comfort of home. Whether it’s a walk through Italy, a sunset stroll in Bora Bora or sitting front row on the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios, wishful travelers can jump right into a first-person sightseeing tour and enjoy a realistic travel experience.

A recent study by the University of Washington has shown that frequent travel makes people happier. Additional studies have shown that even the act of planning a vacation increases happiness. SightseeTV taps in to this euphoria by allowing users to discover new places to visit and giving them a chance to peek in to the culture of places they might never see in person. Travel-seekers can, in HD video and 3D audio, immerse themselves in locations such as New York, California, Florida, Hawaii, Italy, Paris, Dubai, Japan, India and more.

"There are breathtaking locations all over the world that most people will never see,” said Mike Byrne, Founder of SightseeTV. “I wanted to build a platform that highlights local travel gems while transporting users to bucket-list destinations. All without the time and money that traditional travel requires."

As travel shut down worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Byrne was walking the beach in his home state of Florida and wished the calmness that he felt while walking could be shared. Soon after, SightseeTV was built to help would-be travelers experience the vastness of the world without leaving home.

Travel planners seeking inspiration as well as people interested in relaxing and fascinating content will appreciate the variety of on-demand tours. Additionally, teachers can use the website as a tool to share the culture, geography and architecture of foreign lands to their students.

For a truly immersive experience, headphones allow users to take advantage of 3D audio to really feel like they are part of the action. The site also features a shuffle button that loads a random sightseeing tour from somewhere in the world. New videos are added daily to the curated library of free and premium content.

For more information, please visit SightseeTV.com, media@SightseeTV.com, or call 866-575-0526.