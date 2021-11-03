WMS Launches Oklahoma City Community Resource Guide To Promote Local Businesses

WMS launches local OKC initiative by building a local community resource guide to help Entrepreneurs attract new clients and customers which in turn keeps the local-economy strong!

Web Marketing Solutions is excited to officially announce the launch of https://isupportokc.com/ a community resource website with local Oklahoma City business listings that will provide up-to-date business information changes and hours in this “new normal”.

This directory website is a highly anticipated marketing tool for the Oklahoma City Metro and was designed with local business owners in mind. As if Oklahoma City has not faced enough adversity with weather conditions as tornado’s, today’s economic conditions challenges ‘mom & pop’ establishments. Brick and Mortar shops and stores serve a major part of a City’s success, providing employment, products and services, and collecting sales taxes to keep our local government running smoothly. The Service Industry also plays a crucial role in the economic structure of our area.

Web Marketing Solutions built www.isupportokc.com as a medium to connect searching buyers to local Oklahoma City businesses.

“The true goal is to revive the “Shop Local” mentality! The Internet does offer some convenience but in most cases hurts small business owners who are striving to provide a local product in their own neighborhood. The majority of small businesses offers very competitive rates while at the same time in this new world we are experiencing, now offers the ‘convenience-factor’ like never seen before,” says Greg Melancon, the organizer of this new initiative. “Our focus must be on saving local business establishments!”

The official launch date for ISUPPORTOKC.COM is November 4th, 2021 and we invite you to visit us and Add Your Business for Free and to learn more about how local businesses can build their online presence and quickly grow their customer base.

ABOUT WEB MARKETING SOLUTIONS: WMS is an independent digital marketing agency that was built from the ground up to offer Digital Marketing Services such as SEO, PPC, Reputation Marketing, Brand Visibility and Video Marketing to local businesses large and small. Dedicated to going above and beyond for their clients, Web Marketing Solutions owner, Greg Melancon believes in providing innovative services that create growth for local businesses in the age of technology.

For more information, please contact greg@supportlocalokc.com or visit https://webmarketingokc.com/

Website: https://isupportokc.com

Name: Greg Melancon Email: Send Email Organization: Web Marketing Solutions Address: 3005 White Cedar Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73160, United States Phone: +1-405-778-8955