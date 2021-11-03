Deluxe Plumbing & Heating, in Bethlehem, Awarded 2021 Residential Contractor of The Year Award by Plumbing & Mechanical

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating’s award was announced by Plumbing & Mechanical early last week. The award comes hot on the heels of the residential contractor relocating to a new location.

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deluxe Plumbing & Heating is a family-owned and operated business operating for close to 40 years. As of late, Plumbing & Mechanical announced that Deluxe Plumbing & Heating was the winner of the 2021 Residential Contractor of The Year Award. It comes at a time and during a year that has been marred with various challenges. However, the company has successfully overcome many of those challenges to provide a service that people could rely on. In addition, the company also recently moved into its new headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

As part of the company’s celebration of moving to the new location, invites were sent out to existing customers across the city via email. The messages contained an invite to the celebration scheduled to be held on the 30th of October 2021 at the company’s new location. The invite mentions free food, drinks, DJ music, and the potential to win prizes in a dog-friendly environment.

Many people are searching for a “plumber near me” because they want to get the most reliable plumbing service. However, what sets Deluxe Plumbing & Heating apart, in addition to decades of experience, is that they are also one of the few plumbers in the state that will reline cost iron water/drain lines from the inside out. According to the company, the company has said that their plumbers can reline damaged pipelines as small as 2” in diameter. It is a highly challenging job, “much like angioplasty,” according to the company. The job does not require breaking through basements, walls, or landscaped yards to repair.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MARaOMCg8jA

Readers can find out more about Deluxe Plumbing & Heating by visiting the company’s official website at https://www.deluxeplumbing.com/



Deluxe Plumbing & Heating backs all the work they do with a lifetime warranty. Also, the plumbers specialize in servicing utility systems fully inside and outside of homes and businesses.

“Our people are great — there’s nobody I would want to push out the door. Building a culture is all about picking the right people. It took us a long time to get it right. And some of our young people actually pushed some of the older ones out, and it was just because they didn’t have the right mindset. Finding the right mindset is key.” – LARRY SHOEMAKER

About the Company:

Deluxe Plumbing & Heating is a full-service plumbing company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company has nearly 40 years of experience and proudly serves the Lehigh Valley area with a service that many people have grown to love and trust. The company also recently expanded the breadth of its services to HVAC, electrical assistance, and air quality.

Website: https://www.deluxeplumbing.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MARaOMCg8jA

Name: Larry Shoemaker Organization: Deluxe Plumbing & Heating Address: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA Phone: (610) 625-3699