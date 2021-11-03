Electronic Health Record Market Size to See Record Break Revenue $33,294 Million | Exclusive Reports

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Infographics

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the EHR market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Increase in acceptance of cloud-based EHR software worldwide, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, and rise in ageing population drive the growth of the global EHR market” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market generated $24.90 billion in 2017, and is expected to generate $33.29 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Improved patient engagement, unified standards and precision in medical treatments will further favor its adoption in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Evolving technologies including centralized database that allow access to physicians, government and R&D organizations assisting in identification of treatments and disease trends will foster the overall market growth. In addition, integration of cloud platforms has offered effective way to clinicians in optimizing and automating workflow. Thus, implementation of EHR software has provided data-mining solutions to enhance financial, operational and clinical processes that has empowered industry players.

COVID-19 has moderate positive impact on the acceptance of EHR by healthcare systems. Electronic health record is also used to support clinical research activities for sharing and accessing detailed clinical data that has assisted researchers during COVID-19 trend analysis and drug development activities. Additionally, this has also helped to manage extensive patient database in hospitals with integrated EHR systems. Moreover, industry providers are supporting government efforts for pandemic management.

New expansion activities, product approvals, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions have positively impacted the market in recent years. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the demand for electronic health records due to the growing digitalization, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth. Rising demand for centralization and streamlining of healthcare administration is also anticipated to drive market growth. Centralization of health information management is driven by a value-based model, which aims at streamlining operations, standardizing processes, reducing costs, and improving the quality of care that results in patient satisfaction.

Based on product, the cloud-based software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the less upfront costs and low incurred time for implementation. On the other hand, the on-premise software segment accounted for more than half of the total market share of the global electronic health records market in 2017, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to availability of huge options of customizations along with interoperability.

Based on end user, the hospital segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption with the enforcement of Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act for promotion of meaningful usage of healthcare IT. Contrarily, the specialty centers segment would grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on regions, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market share of the global electronic health records market in 2017, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2023. This is attributed to focus of government bodies on rolling down operational costs of healthcare facilities. However, Asia-Pacific region would portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023, owing to large patient population and surge in demand for better healthcare services.

Leading players of the industry

The leading market players discussed in the report are Cerner Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., CureMD Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC, eClinicalWorks, General Electric Company, and Quality Systems, Inc. They have implemented different strategies including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to consolidate their position and make their market across the world.



