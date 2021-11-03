Neurostimulation Devices Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.53% from 2021 to 2028

The global neurostimulation devices market is anticipated to reach USD 22.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.53% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global neurostimulation devices market is anticipated to reach USD 22.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.53% from 2021 to 2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the neurostimulation devices market with a market value of USD 2.23 Billion in 2020. North America had the largest revenue share in the past and is projected to maintain dominance in the future years. However, stringent government policy and an increase in the average number of days required for the FDA approval process may hinder the region’s growth. Asia Pacific would be having the maximum CAGR in the forecasting period because the bigger international player are shifting their production base in this region due to the presence of unmet medical needs and untapped growth opportunities.

Key players for the global Neurostimulation Devices market include NeuroSigma, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC., Cochlear Ltd., EndostimInc, Medtronic, Autonomic Technologies, AlevaNeurotherapeutics SA, Synapse Biomedical Inc., BioControl Medical, NeuroPaceInc and Allergan among others.

The device type segment is divided into implantable devices and external devices. As of 2020, implantable devices is the leading device type segment of the global neurostimulation devices market with a market value of USD 4.4 Billion. On the basis device type, the neurostimulation devices market is divided into implantable and external devices. Some of the implantable devices are sacral nerve stimulators, deep brain stimulators, gastric electric stimulators, spinal cord stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and others. The external devices include transcranial magnetic stimulator and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator.

The application segment includes essential tremor, parkinson disease, depression, urinary &fetal incontinence, gastroparesis, epilepsy, pain management, dystonia and others. As of 2020, pain management is the leading application segment of the global neurostimulation devices market with a market share of 71.27%, this is due to the widespread of chronic pain disorders, and the increase in the usage of product for pain management as it has high therapeutic value are the factors propelling the segment. The segment will also register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the diseases under this segment are chronic pain, leg pain and disk surgery pain. The end-user segment includes rehabilitation centers, hospitals and medical clinic. The hospital segment is expected to have the highest market value of USD 2.44 Billion in 2020. This is attributed to the availability of neurostimulation devices in hospitals and better facilities and services.

The allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of neurostimulation are some of the restraining forces. The side effects caused by the implantation of neurostimulation device is one of the factors that is restraining the market.

