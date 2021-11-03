Point of Care Test Market is Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years by 2030

Point of Care Test

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Point of Care Test Market by Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Blood Gas & Electrolyte Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Tumour Markers Testing, Cholesterol Testing and Urinalysis) and by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centres and Others) - Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Point of care test or POCT is the diagnostics test done with the help of electronic and non-electronic devices. It replaces several laboratory and clinical experiments, hence decrease the turnaround time required for the tests. The prime factors that drive the market growth are the rise in demand for POCT among patients, increase in the disposable income and rapid increase in medical tourism in Europe. However, lack of awareness about POC tests restraint the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological developments in the field of POC tests will offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The report segments the market on the basis of applications, end users and countries.

Based on application, the market is segmented into blood glucose testing, infectious diseases testing, cardiac markers testing, coagulation testing, blood gas and electrolyte testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, tumour markers testing, cholesterol testing and urinalysis. Based on end users, then market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centres and others. Based on country, the market is segmented in France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Germany and rest of Europe.

The Major Key Players Are:

Alere, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Lifescan Inc., Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD), Affymetrix Inc. (ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux S.A and Nova Biomedical.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Point of Care Test Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Point of Care Test Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Point of Care Test Market growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Point of Care Test Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Point of Care Test Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Point of Care Test Market report?

Q5. Does the Point of Care Test Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Point of Care Test Market?

Q7. Does the Point of Care Test Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Point of Care Test Market report?

